Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,320 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $133.95. 3,802,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

