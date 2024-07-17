Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 249 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.