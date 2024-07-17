Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.7% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 409.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Shares of PH stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $562.50. 540,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,314. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

