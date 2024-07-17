Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 179 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $15,681,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $39.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $588.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

