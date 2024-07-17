Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $243.34. 355,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,452. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $246.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

