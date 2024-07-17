Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $12.05 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 3,661,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

