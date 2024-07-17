Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. 813,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,903. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

