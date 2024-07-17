Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $83.60 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

JNJ stock traded up $6.19 on Wednesday, reaching $157.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,375,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $378.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

