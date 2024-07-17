Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

