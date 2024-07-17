Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,373 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.85. 3,844,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

