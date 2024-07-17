Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 136,063 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.83.

NYSE:ANET traded down $18.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.75. 1,999,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,694. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

