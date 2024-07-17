Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,280. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

