Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 939,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,424. The company has a market capitalization of $546.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
