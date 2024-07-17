Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

