Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.10. Approximately 2,110,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,740,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after buying an additional 127,739 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $47,980,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,371,000 after buying an additional 310,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.