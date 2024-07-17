Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in June

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.52. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conduent will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,629,000 after buying an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,969 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Conduent by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 9.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 955,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

