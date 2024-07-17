Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 21,560,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Confluent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 4,482,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,924. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

