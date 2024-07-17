ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.17. 3,468,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 48,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 20,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

