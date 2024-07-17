Contrasting Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) & BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Massimo Group and BRP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.49 $10.41 million N/A N/A BRP $7.68 billion 0.68 $550.64 million $5.53 12.78

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Massimo Group and BRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BRP has a consensus target price of $106.29, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given BRP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRP is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A BRP 5.87% 101.72% 11.16%

Summary

BRP beats Massimo Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; Rotax engines for jet boats; and Rotax S outboard engine. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

