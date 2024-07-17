CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 122,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,153. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

