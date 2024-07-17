Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

