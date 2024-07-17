Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.