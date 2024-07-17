Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Up 2.3 %

Corteva stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 986,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

