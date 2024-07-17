Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $117.73 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00010096 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $117.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00042801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

