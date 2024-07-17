CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,241 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $45,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 390.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. 1,729,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

