CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in CoStar Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.