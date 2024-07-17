Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,504 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after buying an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $94,913,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 352,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 351,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 6,998,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,880. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

