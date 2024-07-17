Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. 29,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,893. The stock has a market cap of $781.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $68.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

