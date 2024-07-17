Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. 232,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,680. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $58.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

