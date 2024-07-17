Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 264,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $559.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.45 and a 200-day moving average of $517.32. The stock has a market cap of $483.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

