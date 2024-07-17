Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 286.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 5,535,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

