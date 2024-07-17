Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,912,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,615,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,699,000 after acquiring an additional 483,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.07. 3,958,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,172. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day moving average is $228.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.