Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 82,704 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,739,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $97.77. 1,110,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,471. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.