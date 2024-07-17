Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 115,727 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,079,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 855.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 256,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 182,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

