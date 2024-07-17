Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,371 shares of company stock worth $905,802. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.58. 261,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,859. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average is $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.