Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.05. 476,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

