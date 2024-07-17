Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.89. 781,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

