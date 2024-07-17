Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,249. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

