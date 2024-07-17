Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 538 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 352,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,989. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

