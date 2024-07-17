Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.96

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.96 and last traded at $150.96, with a volume of 18958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.