Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 15.6% in June

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Creative Realities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Creative Realities stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 53,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,558. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 3.30.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

