Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.49 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $181.82 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001240 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

