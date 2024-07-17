Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 999,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crown by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. 291,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

