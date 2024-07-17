Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 29.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%.
Cryo-Cell International Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252. Cryo-Cell International has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.47.
