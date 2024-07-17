CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 976,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CS Disco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 191,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.