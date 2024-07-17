CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Head to Head Comparison

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CSP has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSP and Brand Engagement Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $64.65 million 2.31 $5.20 million $0.56 27.36 Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

26.7% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 8.18% 10.99% 7.67% Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -28.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CSP and Brand Engagement Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CSP beats Brand Engagement Network on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT that stopping the attacks that are used to attack critical infrastructure applications; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

