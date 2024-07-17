CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $45.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 59552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.