CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $221,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 67.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

