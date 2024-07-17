CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Down 11.8% in June

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $3.00 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

