Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 294,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,358. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

