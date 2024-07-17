Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Daily Journal Trading Down 0.9 %

Daily Journal stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $612.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.95. Daily Journal has a one year low of $285.23 and a one year high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.60.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

